Sudan Fighting Eclipses New Truce As Aid Groups Raise Alarm

(AP) — Sudanese and foreigners are streaming out of the capital of Khartoum and other battle zones, as fighting shakes a new three-day truce brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia.

Aid agencies raised increasing alarm Tuesday over the crumbling humanitarian situation in a country reliant on outside help. So far, a series of short cease-fires the past week have either failed outright or brought only intermittent lulls in the fighting that has raged between the forces of the country’s two top generals since April 15.

The lulls have been enough for dramatic evacuations of hundreds of foreigners by air and land, which continued Tuesday.