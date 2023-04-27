WORLD

Sudanese Army, Paramilitary Accept 3-Day Extension Of Truce

jsalinasBy 12 views
0
In this handout image provided by the UK Ministry of Defence, on Thursday, April 27, 2023, Violinist Othmano, right, hugs his daughter before boarding an RAF C-130, that will take them to Cyprus, at Wadi Seidna military airport, 22 kilometres (14 mi) north of Khartoum, Sudan. (PO Phot Aaron Hoare/UK Ministry of Defence via AP)

(AP) — Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have agreed to a three-day extension to a cease-fire in Sudan. The Sudanese military accepted the deal earlier on Thursday.

The truce and its extension had been brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia. The existing truce, which was to expire at midnight Thursday, has not stopped the fighting between the two sides but created enough of a lull for tens of thousands of Sudanese to flee to safer areas and for foreign nations to evacuate hundreds of their citizens by land and sea.

2nd Mississippi Jail Escapee Found; Arrested Near Houston

Previous article

Iran Navy Seizes Marshall Islands Oil Tanker In Gulf Of Oman

Next article

You may also like