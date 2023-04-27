Sudanese Army, Paramilitary Accept 3-Day Extension Of Truce

(AP) — Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have agreed to a three-day extension to a cease-fire in Sudan. The Sudanese military accepted the deal earlier on Thursday.

The truce and its extension had been brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia. The existing truce, which was to expire at midnight Thursday, has not stopped the fighting between the two sides but created enough of a lull for tens of thousands of Sudanese to flee to safer areas and for foreign nations to evacuate hundreds of their citizens by land and sea.