“Suicide Squad” Drug Smugglers Enter Guilty Pleas In McAllen Federal Court

Federal prosecutors in McAllen have secured guilty pleas from two members of a drug smuggling trio that called itself the Suicide Squad. Both suspects had been caught last August trying to sneak large amounts of Mexican heroin and fentanyl past a Border Patrol checkpoint.

In each case, a drug-sniffing dog detected the narcotics in the batteries of the suspect’s vehicles – drugs that would have sold on the street for more than $1.6 million. 30-year-old Elias Herrera and 23-year-old Liz Jomayra Diaz-Colon, both from Nashville, pleaded guilty to conspiring to smuggle drugs into the U.S. They’ll be sentenced in July.

The third member of the trio, 30-year-old Jonathan Guemez, admitted his role last December. He is to be sentenced Tuesday in McAllen federal court. All three face a minimum of 10 years in prison.