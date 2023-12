A pregnant Texas woman is going to court to get an abortion. Doctors for Kate Cox say her fetus has a condition that virtually guarantees it will only live only one day or two, if it’s not stillborn.

The doctors add that the pregnancy is threatening Cox’s health and chances of ever getting pregnant in the future.

The filing asks that doctors be allowed to end the pregnancy without threat of legal action. Virtually all abortions are banned in Texas except when a woman’s life is in danger.