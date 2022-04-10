Sullivan: U.S. Working “Around The Clock” To Deliver Weapons To Ukraine

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says the U.S. is working “around the clock” to get weapons delivered to Ukraine.

Appearing on NBC’s Meet the Press, Sullivan responded to criticism from Ukraine’s foreign minister that defensive aid was not arriving fast enough.

Sullivan noted the U.S. was also coordinating the weapons deliveries of other countries as well. He said the U.S. and many other NATO countries were at the point where the question was “What does Ukraine need, and how can we provide it to them?”