Summer Camps Hit With COVID Outbreaks — Are Schools Next?

FILE - In this June 9, 2006, file photo, kids from a day camp get soaked by the the fire department at Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas. The U.S. has seen a string of COVID-19 outbreaks tied to summer camps in recent weeks in Texas, Illinois, Florida, Missouri and Kansas, offering what some fear could be a preview of the upcoming school year. (Brad Smith/Tyler Morning Telegraph via AP, File)

(AP)–The U.S. has seen a string of COVID-19 outbreaks tied to summer camps in recent weeks in places such as Texas, Illinois, Florida, Missouri and Kansas, offering what some fear could be a preview of the upcoming school year.

The clusters have come as the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. has reversed course, surging more than 60% over the past two weeks from an average of about 12,000 a day to about 19,500.

The rise in many places has been blamed on too many unvaccinated people and the highly contagious delta variant.

 

