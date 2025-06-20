Summer Solstice Kicks Off Summer

Today marks the first day of summer. The summer solstice falls on June 20th in the U.S., and on the 21st in Europe. That’s when the Earth achieves its maximum tilt toward the sun, making it the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and kicking off the official start of summer.

The closer you get to the North Pole, the more sunlight you’ll get in the evening hours. Residents in Fairbanks, Alaska, for instance, will see nearly 22 hours of daylight today.

In the southern hemisphere, meanwhile, today marks the winter solstice, making it the shortest day of the year.