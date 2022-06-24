Summer Swelter: Persistent Heat Wave Breaks Records, Spirits

Mitchell Clearman takes a photo of a sign at El Arroyo restaurant in Austin, Texas, on a hot afternoon, Thursday, June 23, 2022. A heat wave that's already lasted more than a week keeps on baking the US, Asia and even the Arctic. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)/

A heat wave that’s already lasted more than a week keeps on baking the US, Asia and even the Arctic. At least nine US states Thursday hit 100 degrees, that’s after 12 did that on Wednesday. Records keep falling. A city in the Russian Arctic hit nearly 90 degrees.

This early summer heat wave looks and feels more like August. Scientists say it has all the hallmarks of climate change.

n Macon, Georgia, the temperature ramped from 64 to 105 degrees on Wednesday and then hit 104, a further record, on Thursday.