Summer Swelter Trend: West Gets Hotter Days, East Hot Nights

This illustration made from data provided by the Atmospheric and Environmental Research/Verisk in July 2021 shows a 30-year summer heat trend map for the continental United States by the company. “The ridiculous temperatures in the Pacific Northwest may on one hand be considered a black swan (ultra-rare) event, but on the other hand are totally consistent with multi-decadal trends,” says meteorologist Judah Cohen. (Judah Cohen/Atmospheric and Environmental Research/Verisk via AP)

An Associated Press analysis shows that the recent heat wave struck places that are warming up faster than other parts of the United States. Federal weather data since 1990 show that during the summer, the West is heating up more than elsewhere. So the Northwest heat wave is not as surprising as it looks. The AP analysis also finds that in the West daytime highs are rising faster, producing those triple digit stunners. But in the East, nighttime lows are getting warmer faster than daytime highs are. And experts say nighttime cooling is needed for the body to recover from daytime heat.