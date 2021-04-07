Summoning Seniors: Big New Push To Vaccinate Older Americans

Linda Busby, 74, stiffens up as she receives the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the Aaron E. Henry Community Health Service Center, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Clarksdale, Miss. Busby joined a group of seniors from the Rev. S.L.A. Jones Activity Center for the Elderly that were given a ride to the health center for their vaccinations. The Mississippi Department of Human Services is in the initial stages of teaming up with community senior services statewide to help older residents get vaccinated. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

(AP) — The Biden administration and allies in the states are combating vaccine hesitancy among older Americans, one person at a time. The vaccination rate for this top-priority group is reaching a plateau even as virus supplies have dramatically expanded.

Federal officials say about 76% of Americans aged 65 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines. But the rate of new vaccinations among the group has slowed in recent week. It’s a growing source of concern, not only because of the potential for preventable deaths and serious illness among seniors, but also for what it could portend for the broader population.