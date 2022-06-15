Sun Country To Start Its Winter Texans Flights Earlier This Fall

We could see Winter Texans arriving in the Valley a little earlier than usual come this fall. That’s because Sun Country Airlines is revising its schedule to offer fall flights about a month earlier than in the past.

The Minneapolis-based air carrier says has set a start date of September 28th for fall flights into Valley International Airport.

Along with the earlier flights, airport Director of Air Service, Nicolas Mirman, tells the Valley Morning Star that Sun Country also expects to increase the number of flights into and out of Harlingen, and that daily service is not out of the question.