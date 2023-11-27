Sunday Breaks TSA Travel Record

The TSA says Sunday broke the single-day travel record. More than two-point-nine-million people passed through security at U.S. airports as people traveled home from Thanksgiving. Airlines also reported record numbers over the holiday.

American Airlines said it saw almost six-point-five million customers over Thanksgiving while United Airlines had three-point-two million passengers between November 17th and November 23rd.

The records were shattered despite a storm system that caused hundreds of flights to be delayed.