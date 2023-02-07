Super Bowl Betting Projected To Reach $16 Billion This Year

(AP) — The gambling industry’s national trade group predicts that 1 in 5 American adults will make a bet on Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

The American Gaming Association says over 50 million U.S. adults plan to bet on the game, wagering a total of $16 billion. That’s more than twice the amount that was expected to be wagered on last year’s Super Bowl.

Sports betting is legal in 33 states plus Washington, D.C., this year, up from 30 states last year. The group’s survey finds bettors evenly split, with 44% backing the Eagles and an identical 44% putting their money on the Chiefs.