Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles says a dozen schools in the district will close before the next school year. Miles reportedly announced the closures prior to Thursday’s board meeting.

The list includes nine elementary schools, two middle schools, and Middle College High School at HCC Gulfton. Miles said the schools are closing because of declining enrollment and the cost of maintaining the aging and underused campuses. The principals of the affected schools were reportedly notified of the closures on Thursday afternoon.