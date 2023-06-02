Superintendent Arrested In Minor Sting

A North Texas superintendent is in hot water after he was arrested Thursday in connection to a minor sting operation.

Forty-seven-year-old Michael Stevens of Itasca is accused of sending pictures of his genitals to who he thought was a 15-year-old girl, but was actually an undercover police officer.

Stevens allegedly asked for nude images in return. He was arrested at Itasca High School and is charged with online solicitation of a minor. The district board will meet next week to discuss his employment.