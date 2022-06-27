Superseding Indictment Leads To Arrest Of South Padre Woman In Health Care Fraud Scheme

A South Padre Island woman remains in custody after making her first appearance before a federal magistrate Monday on healthcare fraud charges contained in a superseding indictment. 56-year-old Nora Alaniz, a former owner of a home health company, was arrested Friday after a federal grand jury returned a 16-count superseding indictment.

Alaniz is accused of conspiring with an Upper Valley physician, Dr. Tajul Chowdhury, in a scheme that bilked Medicare and Medicaid out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

According to federal prosecutors, Alaniz and Chowdhury would receive and pay kickbacks in exchange for referrals of prescriptions for compound drugs.

The indictment also mentions but does not name a local pharmacy. Chowdhury and five others had been charged in an original indictment handed up about a year ago.