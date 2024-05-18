Supporters, Opponents Of Abortion Support Change To Maternal Mortality Data Law

Both supporters and opponents of abortion want a law regulating the Texas maternal death task force to be changed.

The Austin-American Statesman reported that advocates on both sides want the 2013 bill creating the Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Review Committee to be amended, making it so the committee is allowed to review abortion data.

Originally it wasn’t, a provision that was out of step with official CDC guidance with regard to Maternal Mortality Review Committees. Multiple Democratic lawmakers and abortion rights groups told the Statesman abortion data was significant blind spot that would make the committee more effective. Meanwhile, anti-abortion groups maintained that a rule change could reveal the risks of health complications posed by abortion.