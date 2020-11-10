Supreme Court Considers Arguments On Repealing Obamacare

The Supreme Court is considering the possible repeal of the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. The key issue involves whether mandating insurance is constitutional since there’s no longer a penalty for not buying it. That was known as the individual mandate, which was repealed by the Republican-led House and Senate in 2017.

If the court strikes down Obamacare, it would end health insurance coverage for more than 20-million Americans. Protections for people with pre-existing conditions would also disappear. The landmark healthcare law is ten-years-old.