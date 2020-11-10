NATIONAL

Supreme Court Considers Arguments On Repealing Obamacare

FILE - This is a Jan. 27, 2020 file photo of The Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

The Supreme Court is considering the possible repeal of the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. The key issue involves whether mandating insurance is constitutional since there’s no longer a penalty for not buying it. That was known as the individual mandate, which was repealed by the Republican-led House and Senate in 2017.

If the court strikes down Obamacare, it would end health insurance coverage for more than 20-million Americans. Protections for people with pre-existing conditions would also disappear. The landmark healthcare law is ten-years-old.

