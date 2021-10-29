NATIONAL

Supreme Court Considers Texas Abortion Law Monday

The controversial new abortion law in Texas will be considered by the Supreme Court on Monday. Justices fast-tracked oral arguments in the case, but a ruling may not come for months.

Texas abortion providers and the Justice Department have challenged the new law in two separate cases. Challengers argue it aims to significantly curtail abortion access in Texas and would violate longstanding constitutional protections for the procedure. Texas officials claim the plaintiffs are not entitled to sue the state.

