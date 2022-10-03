Supreme Court Declines Challenge To Health Worker Vaccine Rule

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington, on Nov. 6, 2020. The Supreme Court won't allow the Biden administration to implement a policy that prioritizes deportation of people in the country illegally who pose the greatest public safety risk. The court's order on July 21, 2022, leaves the policy frozen nationwide for now. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington, on Nov. 6, 2020. The Supreme Court won't allow the Biden administration to implement a policy that prioritizes deportation of people in the country illegally who pose the greatest public safety risk. The court's order on July 21, 2022, leaves the policy frozen nationwide for now. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

The U.S. Supreme Court is declining to hear a challenge to President Biden’s vaccine mandate for workers in healthcare facilities that receive federal funds. The justices turned away an appeal of nine states that says the mandate violates federal administrative law and power of the states. The vaccine rule was first issued in November of last year and affects around ten-million workers. The Biden administration argued the rule would save lives, especially since the U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 deaths.