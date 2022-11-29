Supreme Court Hears Immigration Arguments

The Biden Administration is defending their immigration policy, which directs agents to only target certain illegal immigrants.

Solicitor General Elizabeth Preloger argued before the Supreme Court that they don’t have the manpower to go after every single person breaking the rules. The state of Texas is suing. They argued the use of prosecutorial discretion is a drastic change to immigration law and only Congress has that power.

The case is also a test of the legal standing of states to bring their policy differences with the White House to court.