NATIONAL

Supreme Court Limits Reach Of Federal Gun Crime Law

The U.S. Supreme Court, Tuesday, June 21, 2022 in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

(AP) — The Supreme Court is limiting the reach of a federal statute that requires stiff penalties for crimes involving a gun. The 7-2 decision united both conservative and liberal justices.

The justices said the law can’t be used to lengthen the sentences of criminals convicted of a specific attempted robbery offense. The decision was a win for a former marijuana dealer sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The justices upheld a lower court ruling saying the man should be re-sentenced. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the decision for a majority of the court.

