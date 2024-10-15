Supreme Court Orders New Look Into Laredo Journalist’s Lawsuit Over 2017 Arrest

The U.S. Supreme Court has ordered a lower court to take a new look at the lawsuit filed by a Laredo-based citizen journalist who maintains she was wrongly arrested in a case that has drawn concern from free speech advocates.

The order follows the high court’s dismissal of a ruling by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that online journalist Priscilla Villarreal could not sue police and other officials over her arrest in 2017. Villarreal had sought and obtained from a police officer source nonpublic information which she then published online.

A state judge had previously dismissed the criminal case against Villarreal, saying the law used to arrest her was unconstitutional. She then sued for damages, but the federal appeals court ruled the officials she named were entitled to legal immunity.

(Photo credit: AP/Kevin McGill)