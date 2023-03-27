Supreme Court Rejects Case Of Oklahoma Teen Killed By Police

FILE - The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 10, 2023. The Supreme Court won’t hear a civil rights case brought by the parents of a teenager who was naked and unarmed when he was fatally shot by an Oklahoma police officer in 2019. The high court on Monday, March 27, rejected without comment the lawsuit bought by Isaiah Lewis' parents. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(AP) — The Supreme Court won’t hear a civil rights case brought by the parents of a teenager who was naked and unarmed when he was fatally shot by an Oklahoma police officer in 2019. The high court on Monday rejected without comment the lawsuit bought by Isaiah Lewis’ parents. Police say the 17-year-old was shot after he broke into a home in Edmond and attacked two officers. Police say a stun gun had no effect on him. Lewis’ lawyers wrote that on the day he was shot he had inadvertently smoked marijuana laced with PCP. Lewis’ parents says he was experiencing a mental health crisis and police used excessive force.