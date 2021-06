The Supreme Court is ruling for a former cheerleader in a closely-watched free speech case. The high school student was suspended by her school over a foul-mouthed social media post that was made off-campus during a weekend. The court ruled the post did not warrant a suspension.

The 8-1 ruling appears to be a narrow decision and not a broader statement about free speech. The case came from Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania, about 100 miles outside Philadelphia.