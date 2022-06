FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

The Supreme Court is siding with a former high school football coach who lost his job for repeatedly praying at the 50-yard line after games.

The high court ruled Joe Kennedy’s free speech rights were violated, along with the free exercise of religion. The ruling was 6-3. Kennedy was an assistant coach at Bremerton High School in Washington state.