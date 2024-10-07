NATIONAL

Supreme Court Starts New Term

It’s guns, pornography and transgender rights on the docket at the U.S. Supreme Court, where a new term starts today.

The high court will be looking at several cases, including the constitutionality of a Tennessee law that bans gender-affirming care for minors. The case will have implications for similar laws passed by Republican-led state legislatures around the country.

This week the court will also consider whether the Biden administration has the authority to crack down on so-called ghost guns, home-made firearms that are difficult to trace. Later in the term the court will take up a challenge to a Texas law that requires pornographic websites to verify the ages of users.

