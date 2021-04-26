NATIONAL

Supreme Court To Take Up Right To Carry Gun For Self-Defense

FILE - In this June 20, 2019, file photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington as a storm rolls in. The Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal to expand gun rights in the United States in a New York case over the right to carry a firearm in public for self-defense. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal to expand gun rights in the United States in a New York case over the right to carry a firearm in public for self-defense.

The case will be argued in the fall and marks the court’s first foray into gun rights since Justice Amy Coney Barrett came on board in October, making a 6-3 conservative majority.

The justices said Monday they’ll review a lower-court ruling that upheld New York’s restrictive gun permit law. New York is among eight states that limit who has the right to carry a weapon in public. The others are: California, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island.

 

