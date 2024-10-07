Supreme Court Will Not Hear Texas Abortion Case

The Supreme Court will not hear opinions in connection with a lawsuit over Texas’s near-total ban on abortions.

The justices decided not to hear the case involving emergency room rules which means a lower court ruling stays in place. That ruling determined that ER doctors must follow Texas law, which bans the procedure unless a mother’s life is in danger. Physicians have repeatedly pushed back arguing the law is dangerously not specific.

The court will take up a challenge this session to a Texas law that requires pornographic websites to verify the ages of users.