Supreme Court Won’t Revive School’s Transgender Bathroom Ban

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court in Washington. After more than a decade in which the Supreme Court moved gradually toward more leniency for minors convicted of murder, the justices have moved the other way. The high court ruled 6-3 Thursday along ideological lines against a Mississippi inmate sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for fatally stabbing his grandfather when the defendant was 15 years old. The case is important because it marks a break with the court’s previous rulings and is evidence of the impact of a newly more conservative court. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected a Virginia school board’s appeal to reinstate its transgender bathroom ban. Over two dissenting votes, the justices on Monday left in place lower court rulings that found the policy unconstitutional. The case involved former high school student Gavin Grimm, who filed a federal lawsuit after he was told he could not use the boys’ bathroom at his public high school. The Gloucester County, Virginia, school board’s policy required Grimm to use restrooms that corresponded with his biological sex — female — or private bathrooms. Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas voted to hear the board’s appeal.

