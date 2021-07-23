Surfside Recovery Mission Over

Crews in Southern Florida are being saluted as their condo collapse recovery mission ends. Friday marked 29 emotional and physically difficult search days after the Champlain Towers South condominium collapsed.
Scott Dean, the leader of Florida Task Force 2, said it was important his team helped provide closure to families. That team was honored with a procession which ended at the Miami Fire Rescue Headquarters.
Police and forensic specialists will remain on site to continue their efforts to identify human remains. The June 24th collapse killed at least 97 people.