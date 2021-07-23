Surfside Recovery Mission Over

FILE - In this July 13, 2021 file photo, crews work in the rubble of the Champlain Towers South building, as removal and recovery work continues at the site of the partially collapsed condo building in Surfside, Fla. Firefighters have officially ended their search for bodies in the debris of the collapsed Surfside condo building, Friday, July 23. But police and forensic specialists continue working to identify human remains recovered from the disaster.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Crews in Southern Florida are being saluted as their condo collapse recovery mission ends. Friday marked 29 emotional and physically difficult search days after the Champlain Towers South condominium collapsed.

Scott Dean, the leader of Florida Task Force 2, said it was important his team helped provide closure to families. That team was honored with a procession which ended at the Miami Fire Rescue Headquarters.

Police and forensic specialists will remain on site to continue their efforts to identify human remains. The June 24th collapse killed at least 97 people.