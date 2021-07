Surveillance video is being released in the killing of a Houston teen as his family left an Astros game.

Police say David Castro was shot in the head on July 6th while riding in his father’s pickup on McCarthy near I-10 East. They’re looking for someone driving a white, four-door Buick LaCrosse CXL premium with Venti Ports in the hoods.

The vehicle also has round fog lights and seven-spoke rims. Road rage is a suspected as a possible motive.