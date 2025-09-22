A new survey from retirement plan provider Empower says a third of Americans don’t have an emergency savings fund. The survey also found that 29-percent of Americans could not afford an unexpected expense over 400-dollars.

The survey says the median emergency savings for Americans is 500-dollars. More than half of survey respondents said the rising cost of living has made it hard to build and maintain emergency funds, with over half describing saving for emergencies as “almost impossible.”

Half of Americans said they were stressed about their current amount of emergency savings and 42-percent said their savings wouldn’t help if they lost their job.