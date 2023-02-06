Survey: Americans Still Stand With Ukraine

Most Americans continue to support Ukraine’s efforts to reclaim its territory from Russia. That’s according to a new survey from Gallup which found 65-percent of U.S. adults support the embattled country reclaiming its territory, even if a prolonged conflict comes of it.

A majority of those polled were also in support of American aid packages with 39-percent saying the country is doing the right amount and 30-percent saying the government could do more. Just 28-percent say the U.S. is doing too much, with a majority of those saying so identifying as Republican. The data comes just before the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.