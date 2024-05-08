Survey: College Students Think Protesters Should Be Held Accountable

File photo: University of Texas police officers arrest a man at a pro-Palestinian protest on campus, Wednesday April 24, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

A majority of college students say they oppose the tactics used by some pro-Palestinian campus protesters.

The Generation Lab survey reported by Axios found that only a small number of students have actually participated in the protests. More than eight-in-ten say that protesters that vandalize property or illegally occupy campus buildings should be held responsible by their schools.

As for the war in Gaza, more than 30 percent blame Hamas while nearly 20 percent blame Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Smaller numbers blame the Israeli people or President Biden. Still, more students, nearly half, support the protests, with the rest mostly neutral or somewhat opposed.