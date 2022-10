Americans now say they need one-point-two-five-million dollars to retire comfortably. That’s according to a new survey out by financial company Northwestern Mutual. This is a 20-percent increase from last year and comes as everyday costs keep increasing.

The average expected age of retirement also jumped to 64, up from 62-point-six last year. As a result of inflation, the value of the average retirement nest egg has fallen by eleven-percent.