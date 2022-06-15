Survey: More Than 3 / 4 Of TX School Staffers Reject Being Armed On Campus

A recent survey says about 77-percent of Texas school employees don’t want to carry a gun on campus.

The Texas American Federation of Teachers conducted the survey a week after the Uvalde school shooting last month. Union president Zeph Capo said Wednesday he hears from teachers who are worried they’ll be required to be armed, though proposals for arming teachers call for it to be done voluntarily.

Matt Rinaldi, chairman of the Texas Republican Party, says if almost one-in-four teachers agreed to be armed, that’s more than enough.