A new survey says San Antonio isn’t the place to be if you’re interested in pizza. Clever Real Estate posted the survey data on Monday, and ranked San Antonio 50th out of the 50 cities studied nationwide.

The survey says the city ranked so low because of high prices and online search activity indicating “very little interest” in pizza locally.

Austin ranked 45th in the nation for pizza, with Houston at 32nd and Dallas at 30th. Detroit topped the list for the second year in a row.