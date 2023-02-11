Survivors Still Being Found As Quake Death Toll Tops 28,000

(AP) — Five days after two powerful earthquakes hours apart caused thousands of buildings to collapse, killing more than 28,000 people and leaving millions homeless, rescuers were still pulling unlikely survivors from the ruins.

Although each rescue elicited hugs and shouts of “Allahu akbar!” — “God is great!” — from the weary men and women working tirelessly in the freezing temperatures to save lives, they were the exception in a region blanketed by grief, desperation and mounting frustration. More than a dozen survivors were rescued Saturday, including a family of five and a 7-month-old boy.