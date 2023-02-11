Uncategorized

Survivors Still Being Found As Quake Death Toll Tops 28,000

Rescuers carry Muhammed Alkanaas, 12, to an ambulance after they pulled him out five days after the Monday earthquake in Antakya, southern Turkey, late Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Rescuers in Turkey miraculously continued to pull earthquake survivors out of the rubble on Saturday. The unlikely rescues, coming over four days after Monday's 7.8-magnitude quake brought down thousands of buildings in Turkey and Syria, offered fleeting moments of joy amid a catastrophe that has killed nearly 24,000 people, injured at least 80,000 others and left millions homeless. (AP Photo/Can Ozer)

(AP) — Five days after two powerful earthquakes hours apart caused thousands of buildings to collapse, killing more than 28,000 people and leaving millions homeless, rescuers were still pulling unlikely survivors from the ruins.

Although each rescue elicited hugs and shouts of “Allahu akbar!” — “God is great!” — from the weary men and women working tirelessly in the freezing temperatures to save lives, they were the exception in a region blanketed by grief, desperation and mounting frustration. More than a dozen survivors were rescued Saturday, including a family of five and a 7-month-old boy.

