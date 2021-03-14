Survivors Struggle As Scientists Race To Solve COVID Mystery

Karla Jefferies sits in her kitchen in Detroit, Friday, March 5, 2021. Jefferies, 64, a retired state worker in Detroit, Michigan, tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2020 and has been bothered by puzzling symptoms ever since. First it was fatigue, fever, and no taste or smell. Then came brain fog, insomnia, a nagging smell of something burning that only recently disappeared, and intermittent ringing in her ears. Now she can't hear out of her left ear. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)