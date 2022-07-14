Suspect Accused Of Raping 10 YO Girl In Country Illegally

The Columbus, Ohio, man in custody in connection with raping a ten-year-old victim was reportedly in the country illegally. ICE reports Gerson Fuentes was not in the U.S. “lawfully.” Fuentes has been charged with rape and authorities said in court Wednesday he has admitted guilt.

The story, originally appearing in the Indianapolis Star, gained nationwide attention when President Biden referenced it last week while discussing the impact of the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The young girl reportedly traveled to Indiana to get an abortion.