Suspect And Victim Identified In School Shooting

Arlington Police have a 17-year old in custody in connection with Wednesday’s deadly shooting at Bowie High School. Julian Howard was arrested near the school Wednesday. He’s now facing a murder charge in the death of 18-year old Etavion Barnes, who was shot multiple times on the school’s campus.

Police confirm they both were students at the school. And while investigators aren’t offering a specific motive for the shooting, they do believe Howard specifically targeted the victim. The weapon used in the shooting has yet to be found. Classes have been cancelled at the school and will resume on Monday.