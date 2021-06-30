Suspect Arraigned In AMBER Alert Case Involving Brownsville Teen

The suspect in the Amber Alert abduction of a Brownsville teenager is now in custody in Cameron County. 18-year-old Clayton Phillips had been extradited from Tarrant County and arraigned Wednesday on charges of aggravated kidnapping and human trafficking.

Brownsville police issued an Amber Alert last Saturday afternoon following the disappearance of 13-year-old Antonette Rodriguez. Acting on a tip from Brownsville police, police in the Fort Worth suburb of Mansfield tracked down and arrested Phillips, and rescued Rodriguez early Sunday morning. Phillips is being held here on bonds totaling $575,000.