Suspect Arraigned In Deadly Mission Shooting

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Mission man has been arraigned on a charge of first-degree murder in what police now say was the road rage shooting death of another man in Mission a little more than a week ago.

23-year-old Briaham Alexis Pena was brought before a judge Tuesday, then ordered jailed on a $2 million bond. Mission police say it was Pena who, while driving a blue older-model pickup truck, opened fire on a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado the night of April 8th.

Responding to the gunshots, police found the shot up Silverado off of I-2 west of Inspiration Road. The driver, 25-year-old Jose Cruz Jr., was pronounced dead at the hospital. Pena had fled to Mexico but was apprehended there and Monday was turned over to officers at the port of entry in Rio Grande City.