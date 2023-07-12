Suspect Arraigned In Man’s Killing In McAllen

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A $1 million bond is holding an Alamo man in jail on a charge of murder in the shooting death of a local business owner. 35-year-old Julio Diaz was arraigned on the first-degree murder charge Wednesday.

Diaz is accused of killing 55-year-old Robert Wise Monday night near downtown McAllen. Wise was shot outside the Masonic lodge where he was attending an officers’ installation. Wise was the owner of Wise CDL, a truck driver training school in Edinburg.

McAllen police have not said if they know why Wise was killed.