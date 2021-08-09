Suspect Arraigned In Triple Murder On South Padre Island

The suspect in the shooting deaths of three women in South Padre Island is being held without bond after being charged with capital murder. 23-year-old Yordi Barthelemy was brought before a municipal judge on the charge Monday, two days after his surrender. Island police say officers, responding to a family disturbance at the Sunchase condominiums Saturday night, found three women shot dead. Shortly after, a man called police from nearby Port Isabel, told them where he was, and surrendered. Police have not said what Barthelemy’s relationship to the women was, nor why they were killed. The victims were 46, 47, and 65 years old, all related and all from Houston.