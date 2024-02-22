Suspect Arrested After Confrontation At An Edinburg High School

(Edinburg, TX) — A teen suspect is in custody after a confrontation sparked a lockdown at an Edinburg high school. Police officers were called to Economedes High School yesterday afternoon after a stolen vehicle was spotted on the campus. An 18-year-old student reportedly entered the stolen vehicle and rammed a police unit while trying to leave. That prompted an officer to fire his weapon, though no injuries to the suspect were reported. A lockdown at the school was lifted after about 30 minutes. The unidentified student was detained and the stolen vehicle was recovered.