A submachine gun stolen from a local gun range is still missing even though the suspected thief is in custody.

Police arrested 25-year-old Amber Herring on Monday evening for reportedly stealing the gun from LoneStar Handgun in Converse. The weapon is reportedly capable of firing up to 800 rounds per minute.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking anybody who knows this weapon’s whereabouts to please give them a call.