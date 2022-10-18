Suspect Arrested For Threat Linked To Uvalde, TX High School

There has been an arrest in Uvalde, Texas, linked to a threat at the high school. Police are releasing few details, but the suspect is a juvenile who made the threat on social media. It was reported to Uvalde police and State Troopers.

In a letter to parents, the district said this is proof that better communication is keeping their community safe. The Texas Department of Public Safety is involved now that the school district’s entire police force has been placed on leave following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary back in May.