A suspect is in custody and accused of carjacking a Houston Texans player earlier this month. Houston Police responded on January 4th to the reported robbery at a west Houston home.

Investigators say Jaylen Reed, a rookie safety for the Texans, had just pulled into his garage when three armed masked men confronted him. Two of the suspects drove off in Reed’s car, and the third ran away.

A police chase damaged two police cars before it ended with a crash near Ella Boulevard and Rushcreek Drive. Officers arrested Montreal Frye for auto theft and evading arrest. The other two suspects are still on the loose.